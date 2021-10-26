'Winning this game was more important than qualifying' - Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe on AFCON qualifier exit

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe has stated that the team’s 1-0 victory against the Super Falcons of Nigeria was more important than qualifying for the final stage of the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Black Queens beat rivals, Super Falcons 1-0 at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday evening as it was not enough to help them progress to the next stage because of the 2-0 defeat they suffered in Lagos last Wednesday in the first leg of the encounter.



Speaking to the press after the game, coach Mercy Tagoe said, “We didn’t qualify but we won and that is the most important thing so we have a good team. I presented a good team and we won. Football is about to win, draw and lose and we won so we are okay.”



“We came to fight and we fought a good fight which we won even though we didn’t qualify for the next stage. We didn’t disgrace ourselves and I am proud to be a Ghanaian.”



“For now, we have nothing else to do than to wait for three years so we are going back to the drawing board to start preparing. This is a young very team and we are doing a team building.”-she added.



With a 2-1 on the aggregate scoreline, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will either meet Niger or Ivory Coast in the final stage of the qualifiers in February 2022.