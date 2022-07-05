Winning the goal king is not something I expected – Yaw Annor

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) top goal scorer, Yaw Annor admitted that he never imagined himself as the goal king after the season started because he had a slow start and only scored once by November 2021.



Annor made this claim on Happy Sports with Ohene Bampoe-Brenya when asked how he expected the season to go at the start of the season.



“I always set a goal of 15 goals for myself once the season started, but leading the goal tally was completely unexpected. I didn’t get off to a great start, and I felt like my level wasn’t high enough by the end of last year, so I decided to put in the extra hours to make a difference,” he explained.



The winger made a huge comeback in 2022, scoring 21 goals to go with his lone goal the previous year for a total of 22 goals in the GPL’s 2021/22 season.

“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to get that far, I didn’t get this far by just fantasizing about it. I worked hard and dedicated myself to achieving a high level of performance. Doping never occurred to me. What happened in the league was the result of my efforts.” he added.



When asked whether he would stay in the league or go outside the country for another challenge, Yaw did not say whether he would stay or leave, instead, looking ahead to see what happens.



“The GPL does not have many grand sponsors, and when players go to South Africa and the like, it is mostly not their fault because those countries offer more lucrative and conducive contracts,” he concluded.