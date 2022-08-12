Winning medals is not about who has the best athlete - Deborah Acquah

Sports News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Ghana’s bronze medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Deborah Acquah, has intimated that she was able to win a medal for the country as a result of her coach’s motivation.



Deborah Acquah, who won a medal for Ghana in the Women’s Long Jump, stated that her coach motivated her to bring out her best despite competing against some of the best athletes at the games.



She stated that the words from her coach, that medals are won by athletes who are ready and not the best athletes, is what inspired her to win a medal.



“Whatever you compete in and you know you feel the pain, put in the pain and take on the moment,” she said in an interview with the press when she arrived in Ghana from the games.



“So at that moment I forgot about that pain even though it was really hurting. I had thoughts about what we’ve been working on and I just had to execute,” she added.



Deborah Acquah went on to say, “I knew we had a lot of good athletes because on the day of the competition, my coach told me that it’s not about who has the good or the best athletes but who is ready.”



At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, Deborah Acquah became the first Ghanaian in history to win a medal in the long jump.



