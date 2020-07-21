Press Releases of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Winners of Ashesi D:Lab’s Future of learning Hack

Premises of Ashesi University

Ashesi University is known to be the MIT of Africa and a leader in STEM education. The Ashesi Design Lab, the design thinking and problem-solving hub of Ashesi University, on July 1st announced a virtual hackathon with the aim of identifying challenges in online examination systems and get creative ideas with solutions in a prototype.



The Virtual hackathon was launched on 1st July 2020 in partnership with Vodafone Ghana being the lead sponsor. Registration of interested teams commencing from 1st to 7th July.



Teams consisted of a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 5 members. Prizes ranged from potential private sponsorship of the presented prototypes to fully functional solutions, networking and mentoring opportunities from Vodafone and Dream Oval, and souvenirs and gift packs from other partners and sponsors to participants.



At the end of the registration, 20 teams had signed up with its members from across Africa and Europe bursting with ideas from multiple disciplines. Teams were taken through an online design thinking and orientation session after which they were assigned mentors to guide them in the hackathon in preparation for their pitch on July 16. On the day of pitching, there were 2 sessions, and 2 sets of judges.



The first session in the morning with 6 judges had the first 10 teams pitching, and the 2nd session in the afternoon with 5 judges had the remaining 10 teams presenting their solutions. Both sessions were done via a video conferencing platform and scoring by the judges were done simultaneously online as well.

The judging of solutions presented were based on criteria such as;



1. Clearly defining problems



2. Clear feasible solutions



3. Scalability of the solution



4. Presentation skills



After about 6 hours of brilliant ideas, entertaining interaction and constructive feedback from judges, here are your winners for the first virtual hackathon out of 3 sessions to be organized.





Congratulations to the winning teams! To all participating teams, all the very best as well. The world awaits your great ideas.



The Part 2 of the 3 Future Learning Hack series will be announced in the coming weeks.

