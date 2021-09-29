Winger Kamal Sowah features as Club Brugge beat RB Liepzig in Germany

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Highly-rated Ghanaian winger, Kamal Sowah played a vital role as Belgium champions Club Brugge travel to beat RB Leipzig in group A of the UEFA Champions League.



The 21-year-old lasted 68 minutes as the Blue and Black recovered from an early goal down to beat the Bundesliga side on Tuesday night.



RB Leipzig opened the scoring after five minutes when striker Christopher Nkunku fired home for the hosts.



However, Club Brugge levelled through Hans Vanaken in the 22nd minute before Mats Rits' 40th-minute strike handed the visitors all three points.



Sowah was replaced by Ignace Van der Brempt in the second half as Club Brugge kept it tight at the back.



They now join Paris Saint Germain at the top of Group A table before the visit to Manchester City in the next round of games.



Kamal Sowah joined Club Brugge in the summer transfer window from English Premier League side Leicester City.