Winger Emmanuel Toku reacts to superb goal for Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Toku has reacted to his superb goal that helped Botev Plovdiv defeat Lokomotiv Sofia 2-0 in the Bulgarian top flight on Sunday.



Toku received a pass in an advantageous position, beat his marker, and unleashed an unstoppable strike into the net to give Botev the lead.



Cameroonian defender James Armel Eto'o Eyenga sealed victory in the second half for Botev.



“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find,” Toko wrote on Instagram after the game.



Botev Plovdiv are now third in the Bulgarian League, behind CSKA Sofia and Ludogorets.



Toku, a former Ghana U-17 player, has appeared in 25 games and scored four goals for the Bulgarian team this season.