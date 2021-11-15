'Win over South Africa is my sweetest one-goal victory' – Milovan

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

• Milovan Rajevac says Sunday's win was the sweetest



• Ghana beat with South Africa 1-0 in the World Cup Qualifiers



• The coach also explained his reason for taking tough decisions in the game





Head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, Milovan Rajevac has described the Black Star' 1-0 victory over South Africa on Sunday as 'his sweetest win.'



Captain Andre Dede Ayew converted a penalty after Daniel Amartey was fouled in the box on the half-hour mark of the first half.



The Black Stars huffed and puffed for another goal but were unlucky upfront as they protected on their lone goal to win the game.



Speaking after the game, Milovan noted that he hasn’t enjoyed being tagged as ‘one goal project’ coach till last night when the Black Stars needed just that one goal to sail through to the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



“Before many media men said I like to win matches 1-0 which happened today and today is my sweetest victory,” Milovan stated.



Asked about why he refused to change the pattern of the game despite the Black Stars not scoring, Milo explained that his decision to maintain the style of play and not to substitute his players was due to deliberations he had with his assistants.



He said, “I often talk to my assistants and I know that those moments it will be the best option not to change some things, so we consult and talk to ourselves.”



“I had everything under control and at the end, everything went well for us,” he added.



