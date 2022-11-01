Win against Gold Stars a vital step to our progress this season – Hearts Coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic, says their 2-1 win against Bibiani Gold Stars was a vital step in their progress in the 2022/23 football season.



The Phobians staged an impressive comeback to edge their counterparts, Gold Stars, as they bagged their first three points in the ongoing betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Two second-half goals from Gladson Awako and Isaac Mensah completed the comeback after Prince Kwabena Owusu gave the visitors the lead in the first half.



Speaking at his first post-match press conference, the Serbian coach lauded the mental resilience demonstrated by his players, especially after going a goal down, but prevailed by securing twice to get all three points.



“We played better today despite the negative football by our opponents in trying to waste time. The start of this season has not been good, and after conceding the first goal, things became complicated. I commend the players for showing character to get the three points because they demonstrated a winning mentality and I think we deserved the three points.



Matic further added that he was satisfied with the performance of the players but stressed the needed to work harder as they expected more stern games in the coming weeks.



“We must have patience, more belief, more confidence, and take more responsibility. I think it will come and things will change for the better as we look for more success.



“This match was my first experience of Ghana football and it was good for me and I know what to expect in subsequent matches,” he stated.



He urged the fans to support the players as they would work hard to earn their respect by getting good results.



Matic’s next test would be a game against newcomers Kotoku Royals in a matchday five encounter of the betPawa GPL.