Win Africa - Otumfuo charges Asante Kotoko as they present league trophy

Life patron and owner of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the team to bring the CAF Champions League trophy to the shores of Ghana.



The overlord of the Asante Kingdom made this request when the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led Asante Kotoko side presented their Ghana Premier League trophy to him at the Menhyia Palace.



The contingent included Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, his management members, his playing body Kotoko as well as some of the supporters' leaders.



“I congratulate you for winning the league title, now, you are going to Africa, I will urge you, the CEO, coach, and the players to win Africa because it’s been a while since he laid hands on the title."



“As a team, you need to remain united to be able to succeed,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II through the Okyeame of the Palace.



