Williams, Lamptey and three others not taking advantage of Ghana because of WC - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston says Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and three others are not taking advantage of Ghana because of the World Cup following their nationality switch.



The duo joins three other players including Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Patric Pfeiffer in committing to the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers and 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



All five players could have the chance to go to the World Cup in Qatar this November if selected.



"Everyone has his or her opinion but to the players, I think World Cup is a bit stage for them and I'm sure that if the management tried to push and bring them early on I'm they will come because most of them especially Williams has done very well in the Spanish La Liga but he has not had the opportunity to play in the Spanish national team," Kingston said as quoted by Fooballghana.com.



Also, one thing we should know, the GFA had not approached him previously. I'm if they had approached him, he would come and play. It goes to the other players as well so for me I think it's not that they are taking advantage but they love to come and play for their country.



The Black Stars have been placed in Group H for the World Cup together with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.