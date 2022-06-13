William brothers visit Kakum National Park while on vacation in Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams, both on vacation in Ghana, went on a recreational tour of Kakum National Park.



The Basque club's attacking duo spent a day touring the incredible tourist site, getting a feel for the Canopy Walkway.



Kakum National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is one of Ghana's most well-known parks, featuring untouched pristine forests and Africa's only rainforest canopy walkway.



It is home to monkeys, bongo antelopes, and over a thousand species of butterflies, elephants, and tree species such as Odum, Mahogany, and other medicinal plants.



This is their first visit to Ghana, having spent their entire lives in Spain, where they were born to Ghanaian immigrant parents.



According to reports, the duo will meet with the Black Stars' management during their stay in Ghana.



Inaki and Nico are said to have decided to leave Spain for Ghana with their Ghanaian parents' approval.



Nico has not represented Spain at the senior level but has made a couple of appearances for the U18 and U21 teams.



