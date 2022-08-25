Wilfried Zaha is an important player for us at Crystal Palace – Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has heaped praise on Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha.



According to the Black Stars forward, the winger is a very important player at Crystal Palace and he enjoys playing with him.



“We all know how Wilf can play, he has been doing it for years here and is a huge player for the football club,” Ayew said in a post-match interview after the Aston Villa win.



The Ghana attacker further noted that under new Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, the team is enjoying their play.



“We’ve been together for maybe three, four years now and we have a manager who has given us the freedom to play. We’re enjoying ourselves and the most important thing is to enjoy ourselves, but to [also] be efficient, that’s what we’re trying to do.



“We are an exciting team, and it is just a case of finding the right balance, [against Villa] we did it brilliantly, but the season is very long and we need more performances like that,” Jordan Ayew said.