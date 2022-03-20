Wilfred Ndidi ruled out of World Cup qualifier against Ghana- Nigeria confirms

Sports News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria announce squad for Ghana games



Wilfred Ndidi ruled out of Ghana games



Innocent Bonke earns late Nigeria call up



Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Nidi has been ruled out from Nigeria's FIFA World Cup playoff first leg against Ghana.



Ndidi has suffered an injury and could be out for a few weeks. Hence, will not be available for the game on Friday, March 25, 2022, as well as the second leg on March 29.



The midfielder was part of Augustine Eguavoen's 25 man squad announced on March 4 but has been replaced by Malmo midfielder Innocent Bonke.



The Super Eagles official handle on Twitter announced the change on Sunday, March 20 with 5 days left for the match.



Ndidi suffered a medial ligament injury in the club's Europa Conference League last-16 second-leg clash against Stade Rennes on Thursday, March 17.



The midfielder following the injury was replaced by James Maddison in the second half.



“Wilfred Ndidi, we just have to assess,” Rodgers said.



“He picked up an injury that might keep him out for a few weeks, which is a shame.



“Just as it looks like we’re getting players back. We’ve got a really good squad when they’re all available. It looks like we’ll get some back, but one or two might be out. We’ll have to see once the scans turn up later.”



The first leg is set at 19:30 GMT kickoff time.



Check out the Supper Eagles' tweet below



