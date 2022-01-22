Wild reactions on social media as Ghana draws Nigeria in FIFA World Cup playoff

Sports News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

The winner of the the double fixture qualifier will gain a ticket to Qatar 2022

Ghana takes on Nigeria



Super Eagles to play first game in Ghana



GFA sacks Milovan Rajevac



Ghana’s FIFA World Cup playoff draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria has been met with several wild reactions by football fans from different corners of the earth.



The Blacks Stars of Ghana will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the last round of qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar.



The fixture between the two West African giants was determined at a draw held by CAF in Cameroon on Saturday, January 22, 2022.



The winner of the much-anticipated game between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles will gain automatic qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a representative of Africa.



But with the current form of the Black Stars as compared to the Nigerians, there seems to be some sort of fear from Ghanaians on social media because of the performance of the Super Eagles in the ongoing AFCON.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria were the only team who won their opening three games in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon while the Black Stars exited the tournament without winning a single game.



Nigerians are confident that they will be in Qatar for the World Cup because this Black Stars team that couldn’t beat Comoros cannot hurt them.



Egypt v Senegal

Cameroon V Algeria

Ghana v Nigeria

DR Congo v Morocco

Mali v Tunisia



These World Cup play-offs!????????????????????#WorldCup — The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) January 22, 2022

The only Ghanaian team to beat Nigeria in the World Cup playoff

Fear and panis* ???? pic.twitter.com/ZKBjyxAvZE — Shatta Ama ???????????????????????? (@CSexier) January 22, 2022

Ghana VS Nigeria in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Playoffs. Who’s winning the Jollof Derby?

Retweet for Ghana ????????

Like for Nigeria ???????? pic.twitter.com/kSmMlXBTHW — Shatta Ama ???????????????????????? (@CSexier) January 22, 2022

Nigeria vs Ghana in the final round of the World Cup qualifiers. It's more than just football, It's a declaration of war ????



Burna Boy vs Shatta Wale

Nigeria jollof vs Ghana Jollof



Winner takes all ????#WCQ — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) January 22, 2022

FIFA World Cup playoffs - Africa pic.twitter.com/KvpEDJXxUF — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) January 22, 2022

Ghana vs Nigeria?



God of banter, we thank you o ???????? — Rinu Oduala ???????? (@SavvyRinu) January 22, 2022

Nigeria ???????? vs Ghana ????????



Head to head



Games - 49



Ghana wins - 21



Nigeria wins - 10



Draws - 18#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 — Yaw ???????? (@theyawofosu) January 22, 2022

Fifa should allow Nigeria to sign players cos what we go do them that day go be crazy — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) January 22, 2022

BREAKING: Ghana ???????? and Nigeria ???????? will rekindle their rivalry in the World Cup playoffs. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 22, 2022

To be honest the easiest draw Ghana could get is what we got.



You all shaken because of Nigeria's form in this Afcon but a derby is a derby — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 22, 2022

Ghana vs Nigeria, we die finish ???? #WCQ — Malik Ofori ???????? (@malikofori) January 22, 2022

Last time Ghana lost to Nigeria was at AFCON 2006.



Since then:



???????? 4-1 ????????

Friendly



???????? 2-1 ????????

AFCON



???????? 1-0 ????????

AFCON



???????? 0-0 ????????

Friendly

#AFCONwithGary pic.twitter.com/RyfBgjKKAM — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) January 22, 2022

Let’s laugh at Nigeria for not qualifying to World Cup 2022???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Ara Maestro ???????????? (@_MukadasMaestro) January 22, 2022