Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wild celebrations on social media after FIFA approved Baba Yara as host for Ghana-Nigeria game

Baba Yara stadium

FIFA rejects Cape Coats Sports Stadium

FIFA approve Baba Yara Stadium for Ghana-Nigeria first leg

Ghana to face Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers


FIFA's approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Nigeria has elicited wild celebration among Ghanaians on social media.

The Black Stars following the announcement will now host the first leg of the tie at the Baba Yara Stadium after FIFA and CAF rejected the Cape Coast Stadium.

The last time Ghana played a World qualifier at the venue was in 2013 when the Black Stars beat Egypt 6-1 in the first leg.

The historic moment has ignited optimism among Ghanaians on Twitter who believe a repeat is on the cards, this time against Nigeria.

Ghana initially had its main venue for the match, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, rejected due to the poor state of the pitch.

But the FA triggered the emergency license under extraordinary circumstances law to switch the match to Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, FIFA officially announced that the Baba Yara Stadium has been accepted following an inspection on Sunday, March 13.

Here are the reactions of Ghanaians following the announcement




















































