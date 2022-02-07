Wild celebrations in Senegal after winning first AFCON title

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Senegal beats Egypt on penalties to win AFCON 2021



The city of Dakar stayed woke on Sunday night to party wild as the Teranga Lions of Senegal won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title for the first time in history.



Sadio Mane struck the winner as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win their first-ever AFCON trophy.



The Liverpool forward had broken the hearts of many fans back home when his penalty was saved in the seventh minute by Egypt’s keeper Gabaski.



However, after 120 minutes of action, the Senegalese managed to ink their name in history as first-time winners of the trophy.



The Tarenga Lions came close to winning the trophy in 2019 but Algeria defeated them.



After the final whistle, the entire Senegal country went gay as the fans took to the streets to celebrate their first AFCON triumph in history.



There were scenes of wild celebrations on the streets of Dakar as Senegalese chilled throughout the night amidst singing and dancing.



