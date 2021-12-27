Wilberforce Mfum: Meet the former Kotoko player who scored Ghana’s first AFCON goal

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Ghana hosted the 1963 AFCON and won it



Wilberforce Mfum scored Ghana’s first AFCON goal against Tunisia



Edward Acquah was Ghana’s top scorer in 1963 AFCON with four goals



On December 1, 1963, Ghana announced his arrival in African football after winning the tournament on home soil in the country’s first appearance in the continental showpiece.



Captain, Aggrey Fyn lifted the trophy for the first time for Ghana as the Black Stars beat Sudan 3-0 in the finals of the fourth edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.



It was the brace from Edward Acquah and the 62nd minute penalty striker from captain Agrrey Fyn that aided Ghana’s win over the Sudanese.



However, the dream to host and win became a reality for Ghana President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the entire Ghanaians because of the goal from former Asante Kotoko player Wilberforce Mfum in Ghana’s first group game against Tunisia.



Wilberforce Mfum scored in the 8th minute to get a point for the Black Stars in the 1-1 drawn game against the Tunisians in the opening game of the competition.



Thus, making him the first player who scored Ghana’s first goal in the Africa Cup of Nations.



Below is the 18-man Ghana squad for the 1963 AFCON:



Dodoo Ankrah (Real Republicans), Evans Oblitey (Real Republicans), Ben Acheampong former Ben Simmons (Real Republicans), Franklin Crentsil (Real Republicans), Kwame Adarkwa (Kotoko), Kofi Pare (Real Republicans), Wilberforce Mfum (Kotoko), Agyemang Gyau (Real Republicans, Leonard Acquah (Defence Stars), E.E Degraft (Corners Stones), Osei Kofi (Kotoko).



Addo Odametey (Late) (Real Republicans), Edward Acquah (Real Republicans), (late), Mohammed Salisu (Kotoko) (late) Aggrey Fyn (Captain) (Real Republicans), (late) Ofei Dodoo (Hearts of Oak), Joe Aikens (Corners Stones), Atta Kwame (B.A United),