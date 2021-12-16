Wijnaldum's arrival will help Thomas Partey - Arsenal legend

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Arsenal striker, Kevin Campbell believes the signing of PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum would benefit Thomas Partey at the club.



According to Sky Sports, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to listen to loan offers for Wijnaldum who joined the French giants from Liverpool last summer.



The 30-year-old has failed to truly establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting line-up, making only 11 starts across his 21 appearances for the French side this season.



Campbell, speaking on Highbury Squad, believes Arsenal would benefit from the Dutchman’s services and will bring the best out of Partey.



"100 percent," Campbell replied when asked whether Wijnaldum would suit Arsenal.



"Not only is he a winner, he can score goals… he can do it all!



"He can sit there and say to Thomas Partey ‘you go, I’ve made a few runs forward, it’s your time.



"Then he can say ‘right, you sit, because I’m going’. Let them be expressing themselves.



"I truly believe (Partey) doesn’t trust his partner."



