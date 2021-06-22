Wijnaldum double seals Dutch perfect record and Austria leapfrog Ukraine into last 16

Sports News of

Georginio Wijnaldum moved above Marco van Basten in Netherlands' all-time scoring charts as his double helped them complete a 100 per cent group C record with a 3-0 win over North Macedonia.



North Macedonia manager Igor Angelovski had spoken of "putting on a show" in his side's last game in the tournament and they very nearly did early on, with Ivan Trickovski only denied the opener by a late offside flag after slotting home Goran Pandev's through ball.



Instead Netherlands continued their impressive run of scoring form themselves, with Memphis Depay slotting home on the break from Donyell Malen's tee-up after Pandev had been left on the floor by what appeared a foul from Daley Blind.



Wijnaldum moved level with Van Basten six minutes into the second half as Depay found the Netherlands captain with a nice square ball after being played through by Ryan Gravenberch.



And the now-PSG midfielder, who criticised Frank de Boer's 3-5-2 tactics ahead of the game, may have had reasons to backtrack after netting his second of the day to fire home the rebound from another Depay effort, as Netherlands advanced to the last 16 with a flourish.



Austria will face Italy at Wembley in their first-ever European Championship knockout game after pipping Ukraine to the runners-up spot in Group C with a 1-0 victory in Bucharest.



Christoph Baumgartner wrote his name into Austrian folklore as his first-half strike secured the victory Franco Foda's side needed to guarantee their place in the last 16 at the expense of Ukraine.



Ukraine merely needed to avoid defeat to secure second place behind group winners Holland, but Andriy Shevchenko's side were plagued by a lack of attacking quality and mustered just a single attempt on target.



Austria's second victory at a European Championship finals sets up a showdown with neighbours Italy in London on Saturday, while Ukraine face a nervous wait to see if they will progress to the last 16 as one of the tournament's best third-placed sides.



