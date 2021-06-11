Widespread show of love for Hudson-Odoi turns Chelsea star’s head

Sports Features of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: Mubarak Haruna

England star Callum Hudson-Odoi has begun thinking of a possible switch of nationality to Ghana after receiving an amiable welcome in the country.



Hudson-Odoi arrived in the country six days ago and the reception that has greeted him in all parts of the country has left him considering to play for the Black Stars.He is in Ghana for holidays, mainly because he has a free summer as England did not include him in their squad for Euro 2020 tournament.



The 20-year-old received a warm welcome when he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday night. Musician King Promise who share a special relationship with Hudson-Odoi was there to welcome him. Hudson-Odoi was met with entertaining cultural troops who sang and danced at his presence. He could not hold back his delight as he applauded them and joined the dancing party.



The Champions League winner was well escorted to the hotel by well-armed security personnel, a privilege predominantly enjoyed by prominent personalities such as politicians.



He enjoyed local music as he was spotted singing and enjoying VIP hit song, ‘Ahomka Womu.’Speaking the Twi language, even though not fluently, is something Odoi has spoken and with the eating of Ghanaian food has clearly indication his smooth settlement in Ghana.



Hudson-Odoi has pledged his support for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak, his father’s club Bismark Odoi who played for the Phobians in the 90s.



The England international was in the stands at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Hearts 1-1 draw with Great Olympics and eventually entered the dressing room to say some words of encouragement to the players.The winger also had a customized Hearts of Oak Umbro jersey presented to him by the Phobia supporters.



He paid a visit to Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo who has urged the country's sports minister and football authorities to begin talks with England star over the possibility of switching to play for the West African country.



All the show of love and shower of praises on the young man has gotten into the minds of his parents and they are seriously considering convincing him to play for his country of descent.



Hudson-Odoi has played three matches for England and all happened when he wasn't even 20 years which makes him eligible to play for Ghana.



By