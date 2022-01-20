Why would a coach who rejected $50,000 a decade ago accept less now - George Afriyie

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president, George Afriyie says he is shocked that the powers that be at the FA appointed Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac for a second stint.



Ghana crushed out of the tournament after losing to lowly ranked Comoros Island 3-2 on Tuesday when many expected the Black Stars to win to qualify.



The Black Stars lost their opening game to Morocco by 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Gabon and losing 3-2 to the 132nd ranked Comoros Island as captain Andre Ayew was sent off in the 25th minute.



Many Ghanaians are calling for the head of the Serbian trainer who is on his second stint with the Black Stars after he was appointed in September last year but he says he is not going anywhere.



According to him, he was shocked for a trainer who rejected a $50,000 a decade ago now agreed to return to accept a $30k offer.



"We had no business hiring Milovan Rajevac," he told Accra based Asaase Radio.



"Why would a coach who rejected over $50k now show up over a decade later and agree to take less than he was previously paid," he added.



The 68 year old Serbian who was without a job for two years was handed the Black Stars coaching job in September 2021 as replacement for C.K Akonnor.