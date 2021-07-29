Why wash Kotoko’s dirty clothes in public? - Steve Polack jabs Mariano Barreto

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Steve Polack disagrees with Mariano Barreto's approach of running to the media with Asante Kotoko issues



• Barreto is frustrated with the lack of washroom facilities at Kotoko's training ground



• Steve Polack won the MTN FA Cup with Asante Kotoko in 2017



Former Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Polack has taken a swipe at coach Mariano Barreto for always running to the media with the problems in the team.



Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto has been ranting in the media space in the last couple of days with both internal and external problems in the Porcupine family.



Mariano Barreto was recently quoted to have said on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM that the lack of washrooms at the club’s training ground has compelled the players to use a bush nearby to attend to nature’s call.



“For a big club like Kotoko, I can’t fathom how our players come to training and have to go to the toilet and urinate in the bush,” Barreto said before his side’s FA Cup quarter-final game against Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.



But reacting to this in an interview with Oyerepa FM, Steve Polack stated that he disagrees with Barreto’s method of taking issues that can be solved internally to the media.



“I disagree with him (Barreto) going to the media to discuss such issues, he should speak to the management on such issues to know their plans. I worked under such circumstances knowing there were plans to get the place in shape.”



Steve Polack won the 2017 MTN FA Cup for Asante Kotoko after beating Accra Hearts of Oak.



