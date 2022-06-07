You are here: HomeSports2022 06 07Article 1554860

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Why social media users are praising Hearts of Oak board chair Togbe Afede

The Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede is getting all the praise on social media after he exhibited an act many deem to be patriotic and praiseworthy.

Social media users are hailing the former Council of State member after he returned a GH¢365k amount paid him by the state as Ex-Gratia for the position he held from 2017 to 2020.

Togbe Afede, in a statement issued on Monday, June 6 said that it was not appropriate for him to take the money as he earned monthly salaries.

Togbe Afede noted that “I did not think the payment was made to trap me, as is being speculated.”

“I believe it was paid to everybody who served on the Council of State. However, I thought that extra payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work, for which I received a monthly salary and was entitled to other privileges. So, I was very uncomfortable with it,” he added.

“After weeks of trying, I obtained advice on how to refund inappropriate payments to the State, and on March 4, 2022, I made the refund into the Controller & Accountant General’s Department Suspense Account at the Bank of Ghana,” he said on the latest statement.

Togbe Afede explained that the act is fuelled by his principle that people should not be benefit hugely from serving the country.

“I want to add that my rejection of the payment was consistent with my general abhorrence of the payment of huge Ex Gratia and other outrageous benefits to people who have by their own volition offered to serve our poor country,” the statement concluded.

The former President of the National House of Chiefs is being getting the plaudits on social media with users praising him for returning the money.

