Why is there no goalkeeper’s coach for new Black Stars technical team? - Arhinful asks

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Former Ghanaian international, Augustine Ahinful, has challenged the decision by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint new Black Stars technical team without a competent goalkeeper’s trainer.



The Black Stars team displayed one of the worse performances in history in the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations as many Ghanaians attributed the abysmal performance to the goalkeeping department.



According to the former AshantiGold striker, the GFA’s attempt to improve the national team should pay more attention on the goalkeeping area by appointing a technical person to that department.



“Here we are and we’ve haven’t seen any goalkeeper’s coach over there. Does that mean we didn’t appoint a goalkeeper’s coach or we don’t need one? We have to be clear on this because we’re naming new technical coaches for the Black Stars so a goalkeeper coach should be included in the list. So who is that person? Will it be Richard Kingston or there is some else coming,” he told Happy98.9 FM’s Ohene Bampoe-Brenya in an interview on Happy Sports.



Ahinful further questioned if the country’s football governing body has a technical and development committee as indicated in the FIFA rules.



“Do we have a technical and development committee? According to FiFa, the country should have a technical and development committee. That is what we should be more concerned about. Because if the technical and development committee of the FA is there and even if they are supposed to have an agreement with the FA on the appointment of new members, then we would be able to understand the works and roles of the new appointment,” he stressed.



Augustine Ahinful’s comments come at the back the recent appointments of new members as Black Stars technical group.



The FA appointed Otto Addo as the interim coach to take charge of Ghana’s World Cup qualifying gmes against Nigeria.



While former Brighton Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton will act as the technical advisor to the technical team.



Both George Boateng and Didi Dramani were also included in the four member staff.