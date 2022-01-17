Why is Ghana losing world class players to European countries? - Okudzeto Ablakwa questions

Ghana struggles at AFCON 2021



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has questioned why Ghana keep losing world class players to European countries.



Some players of Ghanaian descent who play for top clubs in Europe have turned their back against the Black Stars and have opted to play for European teams instead of Ghana.



In recent times, Ghana have struggled to convince Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah among others to switch nationalities and play for the Black Stars.



As the Black Stars’ woes continues at the on-going 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Okudzeto Ablakwa has struggled to understand why players of Ghanaian descent are not proud to play for the Black Stars.



In post on Twitter, the MP noted that it was high time football authorities in the country have a conversation on how to salvage losing players to European countries.



“As the post-mortem continues on the current state of our Black Stars, a frank conversation must be had on why Ghana has lost so much world-class talent to particularly European countries & what concrete policy measures can be urgently pursued to at least minimize the hemorrhage” Okudzeto Ablakwa tweeted.





