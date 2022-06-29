Why ex-Black Stars captain Acquaye warned his family from putting Ghana flag on his coffin

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain passes away



Ghana beat Uganda to win the 1978 AFCON



Ghana wins a third AFCON after beating Uganda



The last interview of former Black Stars player, Isaac Acquaye, became a talking point on Saturday, June 25, 2022, when he was buried.



The former Black Stars captain, in his last interview, stated that he had instructed his family members and children about the use of the Ghana flag at his funeral.



Isaac Acquaye, who won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations as a key player, was hurt by how the country neglected them after they served the nation.



Hence, he told his children not to entertain any GFA representative at his funeral because all they would do is to lay a Ghana flag on his coffin.



"I've told my children that if I die, they shouldn't entertain any Black Stars (representatives) at my funeral. They will come and put the flag on your coffin, then what?" he told Prince Asiedu Dankwa in an interview with Beyond The Pitch.



He insisted on not having the gesture at his funeral, saying, "Because they did not take care of us after all the great work we did for Ghana by winning the AFCON."



Isaac Acquaye died in Accra after battling an illness that was not disclosed by the family.



Nicknamed the Barrier in his playing days, Acquaye played in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments (1978, 1980, and 1982) and won one gold medal.



He chose a career path in coaching after hanging up his boots. He managed clubs like Sekondi Hasacaas, Bechem United, Accra Great Olympics, and Union Sportive Ouagadougou (USO) in Burkina Faso.



Acquaye died at the age of 68 and was buried at the Mamponse Cemetery in Agege, Accra.



Watch Isaac Acquaye's interview in the post below:



