Why dem Postpone Man United vs Liverpool Match?

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Manchester United don postpone dia Premier League match against Liverpool till further notice.



Manchester United for inside statement, tok say di postponement of di match, wey suppose happun on Sunday for Old Trafford , na because of of "safety and security concerns".



Dis dey come as di fans of di Red Devils bin break enta into di stadium to call for di sale of di club.



Di fans no want di American family, Glazer Family to own di team again on top dia involvement for di failed European Super League mata.



Premier League bin also announce for statement, say dem understand di feeling wey di fans bin dey take protest but dem no agree with di gra-gra way fans for di stadium take do am.



