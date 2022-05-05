Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

In the aftermath of Manchester City’s exit from the UEFA Champions League, former Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure has dominated discussions on social media.



The former Manchester City midfielder was up in the trends - especially on Twitter - with discussion centering on some claims his manager and long-time friend made about Pep Guardiola.



Dimitriy Seluk who is Yaya Toure’s agent is reported to have said that Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City coach has been ‘cursed by Africans’ for his ill-treatment of African players.



"He [Guardiola] turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I'm sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League. This will be for Guardiola an African curse. Life will show whether I am right or not."



Since winning the trophy eleven years ago with Barcelona, Pep Guardiola has struggled to come close with two finals being the closest he got to lifting the coveted trophy.



On Wednesday, Guardiola’s Manchester City got close to reaching another final but succumbed to two late goals from Real Madrid who went on to win it in extra time to qualify for the Paris final on a 6-5 aggregate scoreline.



The defeat has generated discussions on social media with fingers being pointed at Yaya Toure’s agent for City’s failure.



Social media users believe that the supposed curse from Toure’s agent is haunting Pep Guardiola and that’s preventing him from winning another laurel.



See some tweets below:





Pep then ein Citeh team dey taya pass, lol. Madrid dey call freemason put your top then Yaya Toure too dey pay extra shift for Antoa. — Lexis (@niilexis) May 4, 2022

There's nothing like African curse on Pep Guardiola. He did nothing illegal to Yaya Toure. His team was just not good enough to qualify.



Every African culture is keen on forgiveness.



Congratulate Real Madrid and stop this crap.



Africa doesn't hold grudges.#JoySMS pic.twitter.com/WACta7xYRv — SUNDIATA KEITA ???????????????????? (@io_leslie) May 5, 2022

If ibi easy do am - Yaya Toure 2018, pic.twitter.com/7c6RHWBjXQ — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) May 4, 2022

Nah Yaya Toure’s curse might be legit…. — ???????? (@osowxvyy) May 4, 2022

Yaya Toure and his agent placed a curse on Pep Guardiola that he'll never win the #UCL again.



Seluk: "At Benfica there's the curse of coach Bela Guttmann, after which the team loses all the European Cup finals. And Guardiola will beat this record..."



It's four years now. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) May 5, 2022

Yaya Touré’s curse showing up to haunt Man City every year in the Champions League.pic.twitter.com/tEnkoWd6lS — . (@Nigerianscamsss) May 4, 2022

The Yaya Toure’s curse is at work this year again pic.twitter.com/kN53dq0wL0 — Uncle Chu (@datchuguy) May 4, 2022

Yaya Toure. Goodnight — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) May 4, 2022

Yaya Toure ein curse really dey work on Pep Guardiola, herh ???????????? — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) May 4, 2022

Yaya Toure texting Pep at full time:



pic.twitter.com/5kbpwooKh7 — The Rondo (@TheRondoPod) May 4, 2022

WHAT A GAME. CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FOOTBALL AT ITS BEST. BUT THIS YAYA TOURE'S CURSE ON PEP MIGHT JUST BE WORKING ???? pic.twitter.com/U7RLmxPO3o — ????⭐⭐ (@CfcYoung_) May 4, 2022