Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League

In the aftermath of Manchester City’s exit from the UEFA Champions League, former Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure has dominated discussions on social media.

The former Manchester City midfielder was up in the trends - especially on Twitter - with discussion centering on some claims his manager and long-time friend made about Pep Guardiola.

Dimitriy Seluk who is Yaya Toure’s agent is reported to have said that Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City coach has been ‘cursed by Africans’ for his ill-treatment of African players.

"He [Guardiola] turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I'm sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League. This will be for Guardiola an African curse. Life will show whether I am right or not."

Since winning the trophy eleven years ago with Barcelona, Pep Guardiola has struggled to come close with two finals being the closest he got to lifting the coveted trophy.

On Wednesday, Guardiola’s Manchester City got close to reaching another final but succumbed to two late goals from Real Madrid who went on to win it in extra time to qualify for the Paris final on a 6-5 aggregate scoreline.

The defeat has generated discussions on social media with fingers being pointed at Yaya Toure’s agent for City’s failure.

Social media users believe that the supposed curse from Toure’s agent is haunting Pep Guardiola and that’s preventing him from winning another laurel.

