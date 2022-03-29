Why Yaw Preko thinks playing at Abuja Stadium is good for Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw with Nigeria at Baba Yara



Super Eagles to miss two key players against Nigeria



Otto Addo praises Jordan Ayew



Former Ghana winger Yaw Preko has said that playing the second leg of the 2022 World Cup plat-off at the M.K Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria could work in Ghana’s favor.



According to him, the people of Abuja are not known to be avid football followers hence are not expected to turn up at the stadium.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program, the former Ifeanyi Ubah coach said Abuja is a more reserved city compared to the lively Lagos where fans love their football.



He explained that though the government may bus supporters to the stadium, he is not sure they will be able to create the environment intimidating atmosphere that might affect the Black Stars.



The Black Stars take on Nigeria in the second leg of the play-off with Ghana needing to avoid defeat.



A goal-scoring draw is all that is needed to send the Black Stars to the World Cup which will be held Qatar in November this year.



Ahead of the game, coach Atto Addo has expressed optimism and is defiant about the chances of his team.



The game is scheduled for 5:00pm local time and will be live on GhanaWeb and GhanaWeb TV.







