Why Thomas Partey trended after Arsenal defeat to Manchester United

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite not playing a role in their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, September 4, 2022, Thomas Partey was up in the trends on social media.



Arsenal fans, in brooding over the defeat against Manchester United, are lamenting the absence of the Ghanaian midfielder.



As Belgian midfielder, Sambi Lokonga huffed and puffed, Arsenal fans were filled with memories of Thomas Partey anchoring their midfield.



They believe that the presence of the former Atletico Madrid man would have swung the game in Arsenal’s favor and given them a big win.



Others are blaming him for the defeat, criticizing coach Mikel Arteta and Technical Director Edu Gaspar for not finding a replacement for Partey whose Arsenal career has been plagued by injuries.



A section of the Arsenal fans are also hopeful that Partey will recover soon and assume his starting place and help Arsenal achieve success.



New Manchester United player Antony scored on his debut as Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season.



Marcus Rashford bagged a brace as Bukayo Saka grabbed his first goal of the season for Arsenal who are still leading the Premier League table.



Reports however indicate that the Ghanaian player will return from injury this week and train ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League opener on Thursday.



Read some tweets below





???? Thomas Partey will return to the Arsenal squad next week. [Sky] #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 4, 2022

Even if Thomas Partey comes back next week and stays fit till January....GET HIS REPLACEMENT! pic.twitter.com/UBTRSsey9V — Olayinka (@ykgunnerz) September 4, 2022

We made some mistakes for sure but there there are positives to take from the game. Onto next week and fingers crossed Partey is fit for the game. — Osman ???? (@OsmanZtheGooner) September 4, 2022

No Partey no party for Arsenal again. Not the same team without him. — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) September 4, 2022

Really don’t have too many complaints about Arsenal’s performance in that half. Keep playing like that and they’ll get back in.



In Partey’s absence, the area just in front of the back four is where there have been gaps. Needs to be shut down. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) September 4, 2022

Not the outcome we wanted, but we move. Truly we miss Partey but if these injuries are going to persist and draw us back, then we need to plan life after him. It's painful but sometimes that's the nature of the game. — PrampramFisherman (@AnnyOsabutey) September 4, 2022

Thomas Partey. How we missed you in that midfield. pic.twitter.com/wypxZGdbib — The Arsenalite (@afccantrel) September 4, 2022

Love Sambi but we miss Partey so much — evan 》 (@afcevan) September 4, 2022

We are miles ahead of this united team that's evident. Partey's absence omds, how can we stabilize our team without him, even lokonga dominated this united midfield, but his mistakes, his positioning ????, it's not his fault, it is his level. Squad mgt will cost us again.#COYG pic.twitter.com/wn3MyNOSxN — Rediate Berhanu (@BerhanuRediate) September 4, 2022

Thomas Partey is the difference for us in the tougher games. His ability to play through the lines on the ball & his positional discipline off the ball is what makes him world class. Due back next week vs Everton & ideally need him playing every PL game until the end of October. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) September 4, 2022

Let's just stop criticising #sambi, we need him now more than ever, the moment he was subbed off 2 through balls cut open the arsenal backline & we conceded 2 goals. he had a great game but need 2 step up with some quality through balls into oppositions half

We missed partey ???? pic.twitter.com/3MQ2C8YMrs — ßilex (@bilex_bidak) September 5, 2022