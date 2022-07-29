Why Thomas Partey is trending on social media

Sports News of Friday, 29 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey, is currently trending on Twitter.
The dominance of Partey's name in the top trends on social media is due to some allegations leveled against him by a social media user with the name @deffonotchaur"
The wild allegations made against Partey by the user with the name @deffonotchaur has generated wild reactions on social media.
Whereas some persons are siding with the lady, others believe it could be a plot to ruin the career of the 29-year-old Ghanaians.
Arsenal fans and Ghanaians on social media are heavily divided on the issues raised by the lady.
Whereas some want the midfielder to be sidelined by the club, others hold that until proven guilty, Partey should be allowed to enjoy his game.
Below are some posts
Thomas Partey what happened to this lady who always supported you before you even joined blackstars? ???????????????? Now you go collect your eyes pic.twitter.com/aA8A0LuQ1E— Babynaa ???????????????? (@Ruthybeauty_xx) July 28, 2022
People acting around the Thomas Partey case like women can not be vile and take you down if they feel like. Neymar was a victim, she dropped "evidences". His only saving grace was this laptop camera. She's currently still living her life like nothing happened pic.twitter.com/UrtTDQ3nTQ— S.Y.N.T.H ???? (@Franklin___e) July 28, 2022
You’re a sick man if you’re tryna defend Thomas Partey right now. Hope that girl gets every bit of justice she deserves— ¹⁰ (@SxrgioSZN) July 28, 2022
Thomas Partey is about to lose his career because of a woman bro ....— Albanus 10 (@Kiswili_10) July 28, 2022
When Drogba told African players in European nations to avoid women and concentrate on their careers, Partey was partying. pic.twitter.com/j5hEd3l1ie
Rape?? Then Thomas partey really fokop. The girl drop screen recording all. Ain’t no way your man can escape from this. He’s finished at this point????— LAW ???? (@_lawslaw) July 28, 2022
Women will allow you to sleep with them and the next thing, they’ll be accusing you of rape just for extortion.— Knight Walker ???????????? ???? (@sobal_official) July 28, 2022
Free Thomas Partey
Them say Partey ein English is made in Ashaiman market. The way he Dey abuse the English seff be rape hmm pic.twitter.com/0tOTIBA34k— Don (@Opresii) July 28, 2022
Thomas Partey was released by police, his name was never mentioned publicly, it appears the charges were dropped… So in a bid to simply ruin him because she didn’t ruin him with the law she’s using social media. He should take her to court for harassment and slander— Stevie G ???? (@SteviestStevie) July 28, 2022
Ladies must learn more on how to initiate sexual interccourse to save men from future sexual abuse claims. OR— Mawunya (@Mawunya_) July 29, 2022
Both should sign a legal doc. at home each time you want to have sex to prove consent of the woman. Innocent men are also in jail
Hello Thomas Partey...
People are going to act like Partey is innocent because he can’t be charged, this world is properly fucked up— Frank ???????? (@UTDFrankie) July 28, 2022
The legal system is broken..
She even forced Partey to speak English… that is an abuse— Don (@Opresii) July 28, 2022
Tough times for Thomas Partey as this UK lady is dirtying him about a rape case. ????— Abdul Rahman Medal Abubakar (@MedalRaman) July 28, 2022
Social media “judges” will hop into this soon. ????#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/q7cUQaWe3x
We all know Thomas Partey’s Snapchat handle … And anyone can create an SC account with the name Lion Mind.. Why don’t she show the Snapchat handle for us to really know that’s Partey - and the phone number there all can be created and planned … it’s too early to judge— CLINTON ???????????? (@LilMoGh) July 28, 2022