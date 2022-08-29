Why Thomas Partey did not play for Arsenal against Fulham

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey missed Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday, August 27, 2022.



Partey was forced to miss the game due to an injury sustained in training the day before.



"Thomas Partey misses out due to a tight right thigh from Friday’s training session," the club statement reads.



The Ghanaian's return date is currently unknown, but according to multiple reports, his injury is minor and he could return in Arsenal's next game.



Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes secured a difficult narrow victory for the Gunners, allowing them to maintain their strong start to the season.



Arsenal have now stretched their winning streak to four games, the only side yet to drop a point in the new season.



The North London side will face Aston Villa on August 31, 2022, at the Emirates on matchday 5 of the English Premier League.





Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:













EE/KPE