Why Stephen Appiah is trending on social media

Former Black Stars captain Stephen ‘Tornado’ Appiah is up in the trends on Twitter as debate rages on who is the best person to have led the Black Stars.



Ghanaian football fans on the platform are arguing over the leadership qualities of Stephen Appiah, Abedi Pele and Asamoah Gyan.



The three Ghanaian football legends steered the affairs of the playing body of the team with Asamoah being the latest.



Abedi Pele captained the Ghana side that finished second at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.



Appiah is credited with leading Ghana to two world cups and a number of Africa Cup of Nation tournaments.



Asamoah Gyan took over from John Mensah and led Ghana to AFCON from 2012 to 2017. Gyan was stripped of the captaincy in 2019 by coach Kwasi Appiah.



Appiah is credited with managing the egos of Ghana’s golden era in the 21st century. His leadership qualities have been talked up by many as the reason there was unity in the team’s camp during competitions.



Among the three football greats, many believe that Appiah is exhibited the greatest form of leadership and deserves the accolade of best Ghanaian captain.



#WontumiSports good afternoon abou Diaby is me Salim Tito Burniton from Asawasi. I will go for B that's Stephen Appiah on any day because of his selfless leadership on our Black stars. Special greetings to my sweetheart Benedicta Serwoonu.