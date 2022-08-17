Why Samuel Eto'o is visiting Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African football legend and Cameroonian Football Federation president, Samuel Eto'o is set to visit Ghana on a FIFA assignment.



Eto’o, who is an Ambassador for Qatar Legacy, will lead the Supreme Committee and Legacy delegation for visit to Ghana.



The Barcelona legend is expected to arrive in Ghana on Thursday, August 18, 2022.



In the course of the visit, fans and media representatives will be able to get the most up-to-date information about the Qatar 2022 hosting concept, tournament readiness, accommodation, Hayya (fan ID), fan experience and other relevant topics.



Eto'o will also lead the FIFA delegation to visit Cameroon and Senegal who will be competing at the World Cup to engage with the Football Federations, football supporters and media.



Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco are the five nations set to represent Africa on the World Stage. Therefore the delegation have an expected trip to the two North African countries to carry out a similar exercise.







EE/KPE