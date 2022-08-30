You are here: HomeSports2022 08 30Article 1612985

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Why Sadio Mane is trending after Bayern Munich's traditional Oktoberfest photoshoot

Sadio Mane did not hold a pint due to their religious beliefs Sadio Mane did not hold a pint due to their religious beliefs

Senegal international, Sadio Mane has been praised on social media for staying true to his religious beliefs during Bayern Munich's traditional Oktoberfest photoshoot.

The Oktoberfest photoshoot is a tradition that is done annually where Bayern Munich players raise a pint of Paulaner beer in a photo-op.

Bayern Munich summer signing and poster boy Sadio Mane joined the photoshoot but he decided not to partake in the decades of tradition by not posing with alcohol because of his religious beliefs as a Muslim.

Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui who is also a Muslim did not raise the glass filled with beer.

The move from the duo became the most topical issue in the German sports media and they were praised by fans on social media for not allowing themselves to be pressured into going against their religion by holding the beer.

This move becomes the second time Sadio Mane has trended in the media space in 2020 after asking Takumi Minamino to put a bottle of champagne down when Liverpool were celebrating their Carabao Cup trophy after beating Chelsea in the finals.

