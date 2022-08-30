Why Sadio Mane is trending after Bayern Munich's traditional Oktoberfest photoshoot

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal international, Sadio Mane has been praised on social media for staying true to his religious beliefs during Bayern Munich's traditional Oktoberfest photoshoot.



The Oktoberfest photoshoot is a tradition that is done annually where Bayern Munich players raise a pint of Paulaner beer in a photo-op.



Bayern Munich summer signing and poster boy Sadio Mane joined the photoshoot but he decided not to partake in the decades of tradition by not posing with alcohol because of his religious beliefs as a Muslim.



Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui who is also a Muslim did not raise the glass filled with beer.



The move from the duo became the most topical issue in the German sports media and they were praised by fans on social media for not allowing themselves to be pressured into going against their religion by holding the beer.



This move becomes the second time Sadio Mane has trended in the media space in 2020 after asking Takumi Minamino to put a bottle of champagne down when Liverpool were celebrating their Carabao Cup trophy after beating Chelsea in the finals.



Below are some reactions:





Sadio Mane — a Muslim footballer from ???????? — refuses to hold up a beer in his team photo. Respect ✊. pic.twitter.com/6P2BexgYMt — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) August 30, 2022

No matter the situation, Sadio Mane never forgets his religion.????❤️ pic.twitter.com/YDJmKDnQDj — ???????????????????? (@Leila_1B) August 29, 2022

Sadio Mane stands to be the odd in Bayern’s Oktoberfest group picture as he stick to his religious values.



Principle Sadio.???????? pic.twitter.com/Sici8q5dX8 — King Eben (@King__Eben) August 29, 2022

Sadio Mane didn't pose with a beer with his teammates in the sponsored team photo. pic.twitter.com/LyscX1iCC7 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) August 29, 2022

Sadio Mane was not holding some of what his teammates were holding. ???? pic.twitter.com/cVbccaE97U — Dr. George ???? (@GeorgeAnagli) August 29, 2022

Sadio Mane being true to his faith! ❤ pic.twitter.com/mvdzWJlSbS — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) August 29, 2022

Sadio Mane putting his religion before any sponsors, got to love & respect him even more. ???????? pic.twitter.com/oYiBNQmMyF — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 29, 2022

Sadio Mané et Mazraoui qui touchent pas la bière me rappel un Frank Ribéry au paravent félicitations Muslim ????❤ pic.twitter.com/yvL8RZLCuf — . (@1khaby) August 29, 2022