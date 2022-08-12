You are here: HomeSports2022 08 12Article 1601801

Sports News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Why Ronaldinho and Neymar are trending on social media

Brazil legend, Ronaldinho and the country's second highest scorer, Neymar are in the trends on Ghana Twitter as football fans debate who among the two is better.

It's been a heated argument on Twitter with divided opinions regarding the two football superstars.

The argument has its birth in a post made by TalkSports, which asked football fans to choose between Neymar and Ronaldinho in their prime.

The section who are for Ronaldinho argues that bar goals and assists, in terms of talent, the Barcelona legend and one-time Ballon d'Or winner is heads and shoulders above Neymar.

On the other hand, those who are for Neymar also argue that the numbers speak for themselves and that the Paris Saint-German star is better than Ronaldinho.


