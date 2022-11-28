Why Rigobert Song dropped Andre Onana from Cameron's squad against Serbia

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana has reportedly been dropped from Cameroon's matchday squad against Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after refusing to change his goalkeeping style.



Andre Onana started in Cameroon's opening day 2022 FIFA World Cup defeat to Switzerland, but he has been left out of the matchday two squads against Serbia.



He has been replaced in the starting lineup by 29-year-old Devis Epassy, who will be making his sixth appearance for his country.



According to an Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the former Ajax goalkeeper was left out of the squad by coach Rigobert Song after refusing to change his style of goalkeeping.



"André Onana has been removed from Cameroon’s squad. Been told that the reason is a discussion with head coach as he insisted for a different style of goalkeeping, more ‘traditional’"



"Onana has no intention to change his style — tense situation & so he’s been excluded," the renowned journalist tweeted.



