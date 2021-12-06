Why Richard Attah missed Hearts Oak’s game against JS Saoura

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Richard Attah was left out of the squad for the game



Richard Baidoo replaced Attah in the goal post



Hearts of Oak lost 4-0 to JS Saoura



Hearts of Oak’s first-choice goalkeeper Richard Attah was left out of the team’s squad for their second leg game against JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite making the trip with the team, the former Elmina Sharks goalkeeper was not in post for the Phobians in the CAF club competition.



Attah was replaced in post by goalkeeper Richard Baidoo who conceded 4-0 goals against the Algerians in the game that was played on Sunday.



Although the club has not issued an official reason why the 26-year-old was not in the post on Sunday, unconfirmed reports from Asempa FM indicate that the goalkeeper fell ill after the team arrived in Algeria.



According to Asempa FM, Richard Attah was admitted at the hospital in Bechar due to malaria which he suffered during the trip to the North African country.



