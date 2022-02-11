Why Patrick Razak and Ansah Botchway want to leave Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak stars Patrick Razak and Frederick Ansah Botchway are unhappy and want to leave the club, Onua TV reports.



According to the report, the young players who just joined the team are getting more playing minutes than the old guys because the club wants to send them to trials to their partner clubs abroad hence the decision of Patrick Razak and Frederick Ansah Botchway to leave the club.



They claimed that the likes of Amankwaa Baafi, Suraj Mohammed, Enoch Asubonten, and Ushau Abu have all been forced on the coach despite their inability to perform on the field of play.



“They have told Samuel Boadu and his technical team to drop the supposed old players and this is in connection with the deal they signed with TSG Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati and as part of the deal Hearts of Oak could send players there for straight transfers or for trials and these players need to be young hence the pressure on the coach.”



“That is why in recent weeks you see Amankwaa Baafi, Salim, Suraj Mohammed, Enoch Asubonten, and Ushau Abu starting games for Hearts of Oak even though they are not up there yet regardless of their talents. Most of the senior players per our findings are not happy about this and are disappointed in the coach for keeping quiet about this,” the report that was filed on Onua TV on Friday, February 11, 2022, stated.



“The senior players are not happy about this and that is the reason why Patrick Razak, Frederick Ansah Botchway, and the likes have decided that they are not going to renew their contract with the club. Ansah Botchway has asked for his signing on fee from the club as he prepares to leave after the expiration of his contract,” the report added.



Accra Hearts of Oak announced their partnership agreement with TSG Hoffenheim of the German Bundesliga and FC Cincinnati of the Major League Soccer (MLS) on October 5, 2021.



Meanwhile, the Phobians are still struggling in the league at the occupy the 7th proposition after losing their matchday 16 game against Accra Great Olympics in the Mantse derby.



