Why Otto Addo would have been added to 'family and friends' list - Gabby explains

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Otto Addo hailed for tactical prowess
Akufo-Addo impressed with Black Stars feat
A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has stated that Black Stars head coach Otto Addo would have been added to a list of 'family and friends' if he had lost any of the Black Stars games.
Although Mr. Otchere-Darko was not explicit on the reasons for his statement, it is believed that he is making reference to the interim Black Stars head coach’s surname, Addo, which incidentally is the same as that of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
“If he had lost, Coach Addo’s name would have been added to that long list of “family and friends,” Gabby Otchere-Darko tweeted.
Otto Addo led the Black Stars to secure one of five slots for Africa at the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted in Qatar later this year.
The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw in the first leg of their World Cup qualifier with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday March 25.
The second leg which was played on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja saw the Black Stars captain Thomas Partey, put the team ahead with a long range strike.
The lead was short-lived as the Nigerians were handed a penalty in the 22nd minute, which was converted by Nigerian captain, William Troost Ekong.
The match ended in a one-all draw – a result that favored the Black Stars per the away goal rule.