Why Otto Addo started Gideon Mensah as centre back against Madagascar

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has given an insight into what informed his decision to start Gideon Mensah as a centre back against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 2022.



The left-back was strangely deployed as the left sided centre back in a three-man backline against the Barea of Malagasy at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The set-up raised a few concerns but it turned out quite well as Gideon Mensah played excellently on the night.



In his post-match presser, Otto Addo explained that his anticipation of what Madagascar could offer compelled him to play Gideon in that role.



He elucidated that playing Gideon Mensah in that role made it easier for Ghana to transition from defence to attack with Baba Iddrisu being the conveyor belt.



“He played well against Nigeria and in free training. Especially when I know that we are the favourites [against Madagascar] and we have the ball more, I feel more comfortable if somebody can move with his left foot. Actually, our number 6, Baba [Iddrisu], was mostly free and it is more difficult, from the left side, to play to him with the right foot,” he explained.



“So if we have a natural left-footer, we can use that space more and we can play to Baba much easier than a right-footed player. That was the reason why I decided to play Gideon there. I know he is capable of good defending, he made some good tackles as well. Gideon is capable of so much more and maybe he doesn’t know.”



When asked about his new role, Gideon Mensah said that he prefers to play as a left back but is willing to play anywhere for the country.



“It wasn’t an easy role but as a player, as a national team player you have to be ready and adjust to every position you have to play because at the end of the day we are here to serve Ghanaians,” he said.



“Whichever way we have to serve Ghanaians, we have to do it. I had to do it and it went well.”



The Black Stars defeated Madagascar 3-0 to go top of Group E of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.



Ghana lead with three points plus three goals with Angola coming second with three points plus 1 goal.



Up next for Ghana is an away fixture against the Central African Republic.