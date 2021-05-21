Why NCC want Nigerians to link dia phone IMEI number to dia SIM registration

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 21 May 2021

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don give order make di Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) implement di Device Management System (DMS) wey go make sure say all Nigerians register dia International mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) within three months.



NCC tok dis one inside di 2021 Reversed National Identity Policy for Sim Card Registration document wey dem release earlier dis month.



According to di commission, di purpose of di DMS na to help "reduce counterfeit mobile phone market, discourage stealing of mobile phone, promote national security, protect consumer interests, increase income for goment, reduce kidnapping, prevent di use of stolen phones for crime and help block or trace phones plus oda smart devices wey dem tiff."



Di DMS go serve as warehouse wia di commission go store records of all di registered phone and smart device IMEI and who dia owners be.



Any IMEI wey di owners report say dem steal or say e dey illegal, through di DMS di commission go share di informate wit all di service providers.



Wetin IMEI registration go achieve



•Goment wan make sure say all mobile phones and smart devices wey no dey registered, no go work on any network for Nigeria



•Any IMEI wey di owner report say dem steal or say na illegal mobile phone or smart device go dey blacklisted and di commission go share di informate to all operators across all di networks



•Di blacklist go render all stolen phone and smart device useless for Nigeria phone market



•E go ensure di implementation of di Device management System for Nigeria go match wit best global practice.



Wetin be IMEI?



International Mobile Equipment Identity na unique number to take identify your mobile phone or smart device on top any network.



You fit tink of am as your phone identity number.



IMEI get 15 numbers and all GSM phone get am, but no phone dey ever share dis number wit anoda.



