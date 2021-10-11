You are here: HomeSports2021 10 11Article 1376827

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Why Milovan Rajevac started Jojo Wollacott over Richard Attah

Wallocot (middle) made his Ghana debut against Zimbabwe

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac heaped praises on Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott after the 25-year-old impressed on his Ghana debut.

Wollacott got the nod to start ahead of Richard Attah who has an imposing physical presence with the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper failing to make the matchday squad.

St Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi this time round dropped to the bench while Danlad Ibrahim just like Attah wasn’t on the bench.

Despite playing in fourth division football in England, the Bristol-born got the nod to start in post for the Black Stars due to this compelling reason.

The height of the goalkeeper put him above all the three other goalkeepers who were available for the match and could possibly depose Richard Ofori for the No.1 spot.

Wollacott has a height of 1.9m and that put him above Richard Attah whose height is 1.87. Below is the height of all 5 goalkeepers at Milovan’s disposal.

Richard Ofori – 1.85m

Richard Attah – 1.87m

Lawrence Ati-Zigi – 1.88m

Danlad Ibrahim – 1.79m

Jojo Wollacott – 1.90m

This is the compelling reason why Milovan Rajevac opted for him to start ahead of the other goalkeeper available to him. Every modern manager will opt for a goalkeeper with a strong physical presence and good height.

Now how does Wollacott’s height compare to goalkeepers of the top six English Premier League clubs?

David de Gea of Manchester United – 1.92m

Edouard Mendy of Chelsea – 1.94m

Ederson of Manchester City – 1.88m

Alisson Becker of Liverpool – 1.91

Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City – 1.89m

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham – 1.88m

From the data available, only 3 out of the top 6 Premier League goalkeepers are taller than Wollacott and that is a plus for him.

