Why Milo has an easy task finalising his 28-man AFCON 2021 squad

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac is set to have it easy settling on a final 28-man squad for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



This is because two out of the 30-man provisional squad are already not able to join the camp of the Black Stars in Doha, Qatar.



AS Roma teenage sensation Felix Afena-Gyan is not ready for the national team and his club wants him to stay and focus on his development.



For Mohammed Kudus, the Black Stars poster boy is injured and unlikely to recover in time to be released by Ajax for the 2021 AFCON.



As a result, the job of axing two players from camp prior to the AFCON has been made easy for Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac.



Check out the full 30-man provisional Black Stars squad below:



Goalkeepers:



Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders:



Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Midfielders:



Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers:



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers:



Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)