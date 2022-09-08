Why Michael Essien is Chris Hughton’s all-time best Ghanaian player

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Coach Chris Hughton has named Chelsea legend, Michael Essien, as his all-time Ghanaian best footballer in history.



According to the coach, Michael Essien was one of the Ghanaian players he believed had a huge impact on Ghana's football history.



He explained that Essien’s influence in Chelsea has resulted in a massive change that has positively affected the club’s turnaround to date.



In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the coach disclosed that he had the pleasure of watching several Ghanaian players but Essien stood tall among the many.



“I would have to say that my all-time greatest Ghanaian footballer would be Michael Essien,” he stated.



“One because he was in England, so I saw a lot of him when he played. I have had the pleasure of meeting him on one or two occasions to speak with him, and he was a very influential player in what was the turnaround in what we are seeing in Chelsea Football Club,” Hughton said.



Chris Hughton is currently Ghana’s technical advisor to the Black Stars technical team led by coach Otto Addo.



