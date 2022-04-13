Why Kwadwo Asamoah is trending on social media

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Real Madrid knock out Chelsea from UCL



Chelsea beat Real Madrid at Bernabeu



Benzema nets hattrick as Reak Madrid stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge



Ghanaians have relived former Black Stars player, Kwadwo Asamoah's majestic assist during the 2014 World Cup, the morning after Luka Modric assisted a goal with a similar technique in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League game against Chelsea on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



Modric assisted Rodrygo Goes with a fabulous pass using his outside foot for the Brazilian to tap in Madrid's equaliser that took the tie into extra time.



The 13-time champions ended up winning the tie 5-4 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 in yesterday's game.



The morning after the thrilling contest at Stadio Bernabeu, Kwadwo Asamoah has had his name in the trends on Ghana Twitter.



A video of the former Inter Milan man assisting Asamoah Gyan with a sumptuous cross using his outside foot has got Ghanaians comparing it with Modric's.



Asamoah assisted Gyan for a consolation goal in Ghana's final group game against Portugal in the 2014 World Cup.



