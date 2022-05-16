Why Kufuor government did not name Baba Yara after CK Gyamfi

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Edwin Gyamfi, the son of Charles Kumi Gyamfi has revealed why the Baba Yara Stadium was not named after his father.



The Kumasi Sports Stadium in 2005 was named after former Ghanaian player, Baba Yara by President John Agyekum Kuffuor with the support of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Ghana Football Association.



However, according to the son of Ghana’s first coach to win the AFCON title, his father was the one who authorities wanted to name the Kumasi Sports Stadium after.



Edwin Gyamfi revealed that his late father who passed away in 2015 disclosed to him that authorities took a decision not to name the stadium after Baba Yara following some last minute disagreements .



“There’s a story behind the Baba Yara Stadium itself, it was going to be named after CK Gyamfi and he did tell us but for some reasons, there was some form of disagreement at some levels and they decided not to name it,” the son of CK Gyamfi stated Joy FM.



Although he did not go into details about why the stadium was not named after his father, Edwin Gyamfi noted that authorities sought to compensate CK Gyamfi by naming the national sports College in Winneba after the iconic Ghanaian coach and footballer.



“To compensate they decided to name the sports college after him,” he said.



For Edwin,, despite the sacrifices that CK Gyamfi did for the country, his father has not been celebrated enough.



He explained that, “we don’t really talk about our father in that regard and of space where he is a legend. We just see him as our father and he did his best for the country.



“There’s a point that we think that for the sacrifices that he made for the country, there should be a befitting tribute to him. If you go to Nigeria for instance there are stadiums that are named after players,” he stated.



Regarded as a founding father of the Ghana’s football tradition, CK Gyamfi was the first Ghanaian-born coach of the senior national team to win the AFCON in 1963.



CK Gyamfi led the Black Stars to victory in 1965 and won his 3rd which was Ghana's 4th in 1982.



He was also the first Ghanaian to play in Germany for Fortuna Düsseldorf.



