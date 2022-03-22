Why Kotoko’s Danlad Ibrahim was excluded in Ghana squad to face Nigeria

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Mark Addo has spoken about the exclusion of Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim from the Ghana squad ahead of the much-anticipated game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Black Stars interim head coach, Otto Addo officially announced his squad for the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, and the Kotoko fans are disappointed that their goalkeeper will not be in the team.



Danlad has been the safest pair of hands for Kotoko ever since Abalora departed the club and his exclusion comes as a surprise to many who believe that the U-20 goalkeeper is better than Lawrence Ati Zigi and Nurudeen Manaf.



But Mark Addo, who is also the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association has called for calm as he states that Danlad Ibrahim will surely get his chance in the Black Stars.



“The coaches have looked at his (Danlad) tapes, they know his strength and weaknesses and has compared him to all the goalkeepers called for Nigeria clash."



"This is only two games and I am sure they will continue to monitor and he will have his opportunity. I am not speaking for the coaches but every decision taken is based on information available to them. Let's just support the team,” he said on Kessben FM in an interview.



The Back Stars will take on the Super Eagles in two matches scheduled for Kumasi and Abuja on March 25 and March 29 respectively as they search for a ticket to November’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



