Why Korle Gonno youth celebrated Sherriff FC’s win over Real Madrid in Champions League

One of the biggest upsets in world football was recorded on Tuesday night when Moldovan club Sherriff FC defeated 13-time Champions League winner Real Madrid.



The relatively unknown club managed a 3-1 victory of Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeau in Spain.



Whiles the victory was widely celebrated in Moldova, Ghana, was not left out of the jubilations.



At Korle Gonno in Accra, scores of jubilant youth poured on the streets to celebrate the victory by the club against Real Madrid.



Their celebration was not because they support the club or had hit a betting jackpot but rather because of a Ghanaian midfielder who was instrumental in the victory.



Angel FM’s Saddick Adams report that Edmund Addo who played 90 minutes for the Moldovan side, hails from the area.



According to him, Edmund Addo hustled on the streets of Korle Gonno before earning a life-changing move to his current side.



