Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Why Kingsley Sarfo was prevented from travelling to Sweden for Europa Conference League game

Apoel Nicosia's star man, Kingsley Sarfo, did not travel with his teammates to Sweden for the UEFA Europa Conference League game against Djurgaden on Wednesday night.

The Cypriot club lost 3-0 in the first leg but will have the former Malmo player back in the team for the second leg.

Kingsley Sarfo failed to travel to Sweden because of a travel ban imposed on him for allegedly raping a minor.

The former IK Sirius star has been banned from travelling to Sweden for ten years following his conviction in a rape case during his time at Malmo.

The Apoel Nicosia midfielder was jailed for two years and eight months.

However, after years of back and forth with the law, the Ghana international was set free and has bounced back to playing football.

He spent the last few years in Cyprus where he has been one of the stars in the Cypriot League.

Apoel will face Djugarden in the first leg of their Europa Conference League on Thursday, August 18, without the Ghanaian.

But Sarfo will be available for the second leg in Nicosia, where he reunites with former trainers Kim Bergstrand and Thomas Lagerlöf.

"There is no difference to facing others, it's more that you know a little more about a player in the opposing team in that case... but now we go ahead of the events, we will focus on the match tomorrow," Lagerlöf told World Football Channel.

"I haven't thought about that at all. We'll take that the day we've made it this far," he added when asked about his former player.

